  • October 15, 2020

Man, woman charged with fire at former Chinese restaurant - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man, woman charged with fire at former Chinese restaurant

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:52 pm

Man, woman charged with fire at former Chinese restaurant oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested after they were reportedly involved in a structure fire at a former Chinese restaurant.

Henry Stewart Mills Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Moll were each charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Fire Marshals Division responded to a fire at 3:41 p.m. Monday at Fortune Cookie located at 3744 Andrews Highway, a City of Odessa press release stated.

The fire was reportedly contained to the rear exterior of the business and no injuries were reported. City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez stated in an email that the Fortune Cookie hasn’t been operational for “a while.”

Moll and Mills were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday for arson, jail records show. Moll and Mills each have one bond totaling $10,000 and were still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Posted in on Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:52 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

