  • December 2, 2020

Man, woman charged with assaulting police officer - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man, woman charged with assaulting police officer

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 4:42 pm

Man, woman charged with assaulting police officer oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 36-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly assaulted an Odessa Police Department officer while at a bar in central Odessa.

Justin Jermaine Gomez, 36, and Katelyn Kathleen MacDonald, 24, were charged with assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. Gomez was also charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, while MacDonald was charged with interfering with public duties, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 12:55 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Black Gold Bar located at 4555 E. University Boulevard, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed.

OPD officer, Cpl. Shawn Allafchian, reportedly attempted to escort Gomez out of the bar as he was trying to fight another person inside. MacDonald attempted to stop Cpl. Allafchian from taking Gomez outside.

Cpl. Allafchian stated that he moved MacDonald out of the way and MacDonald struck him in the back in the head, the affidavit detailed. As Cpl. Allafchian went to restrain MacDonald for striking him, Gomez attacked Cpl. Allafchian from behind by pushing him.

Gomez reportedly struck Cpl. Allafchian and grabbed a chair to place in between him and Cpl. Allafchian.

Cpl. Allafchian was advised that Gomez and MacDonald had been consuming several alcoholic beverages throughout the night, the affidavit stated. Gomez and MacDonald had a strong odor of alcohol coming from their person and were found in a well traveled parking lot.

Gomez and MacDonald were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Gomez had three bonds totaling $16,812 and posted bail on Nov. 29, jail records show. MacDonald had three bonds totaling $15,812 and posted bail on Nov. 29.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 4:42 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

