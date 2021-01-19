  • January 19, 2021

Man, woman charged with assaulting each other - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man, woman charged with assaulting each other

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 4:19 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 49-year-old man and his 47-year-old girlfriend were arrested after they reportedly assaulted each other with a knife.

Ruben Benavidez, 49, and Kristie Ramirez, 47, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1600 block of West 18th St., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Ramirez, reportedly told dispatch that her boyfriend, Benavidez, had attacked her with a knife. Officers spoke with Benavidez who stated that Ramirez had gone crazy and began breaking stuff in the house. Benavidez stated that Ramirez grabbed a glass and began swinging it at him.

Benavidez stated that Ramirez grabbed a knife and began attacking him with it, the affidavit stated. Benavidez stated that Ramirez poked him with the knife on his stomach. Benavidez stated he wrestled the knife away from Ramirez and then she began hitting, kicking and scratching him.

Officers reportedly saw a mark on Benavidez’s stomach that is consistent with his story that Ramirez poked him with the knife, but not enough to draw blood. Officers also saw scratches and marks on Benavidez’s face, hands and legs with blood all over him.

Ramirez stated she got into an argument with Benavidez and that he grabbed a knife and started to attack her, the affidavit stated. Ramirez stated that Benavidez grabbed her while inside and put the knife to her throat. Ramirez stated that Benavidez struck her and threw her to the ground when they were outside.

Officers reportedly saw Ramirez had dirt on her pants, which is consistent with what she stated. Ramirez had cuts and marks on her fingers, lip and wrist with blood all over her.

Benavidez and Ramirez were each arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Benavidez and Ramirez each have one bond totaling $25,000 and both were still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

