  • August 10, 2020

Man turns self in from 2015 fatal shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man turns self in from 2015 fatal shooting

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 5:05 pm

Man turns self in from 2015 fatal shooting

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said a 27-year-old man turned himself in after reportedly fleeing to Mexico after he was involved in the fatal shooting of a man and a teenager in 2015.

Andrew Jacquez Fabela was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a murder charge, a first-degree felony, and an aggravated assault charge, a second-degree felony.

Griffis said the warrant was served Friday in El Paso. Fabela was extradited and booked into the Ector County jail at 3:36 a.m. Saturday, jail records show. Fabela has two bonds totaling $120,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

“We are usually pretty expedient about going to pick up arrestees that are on our warrants, especially those in the state of Texas,” Griffis said. “It seems like this year that we’ve had many that are out-of-state. We’ve been all over the country this year picking people up on warrants.”

The reported incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Sept. 12, 2015, at Jaguars Gold Club, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Luis Alberto Camargo was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital, while Pete Alexander Pando was also transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Pando was later released.

Deputies were reportedly called to Jaguars Gold Club regarding a “shots fired” call. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage that showed men fighting inside the club.

One of the men, later identified as Fabela, went outside to the parking lot, where he was met by an Escalade, the previous Odessa American article detailed. The doors of the Escalade opened and the man reportedly started shooting.

An Odessa American article published on Sept. 21, 2015, stated that law enforcement officials believed Fabela fled to Mexico. Griffis believes that’s where Fabela has been for nearly the last five years.

“Soon after we worked that case, we got word that he went to Mexico,” Griffis said. “We feel like that’s probably where he’s been the entire time.”

Posted in on Monday, August 10, 2020 5:05 pm.

