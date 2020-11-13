Man, girlfriend charged with public lewdness, possession of THC

An 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were arrested after they were reportedly having sex in a pickup in a shopping complex parking lot and were also in possession of multiple THC capsules for a vape pen.

Braden Brown, 18, and Kailey Brooks, 17, were each charged with public lewdness, a class A misdemeanor. Brown was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, while Brooks was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Aspen Dental located at 6109 E. Highway 191, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers were reportedly told by dispatch that two individuals, later identified as Brown and Brooks, were actively engaging in sexual intercourse inside a gold Ford truck.

Upon arrival, officers saw a Ford that matched the description and they made contact with the two occupants, the affidavit stated. Both occupants were nude and were startled as they saw officers.

After getting dressed, officers reportedly asked Brown for consent and he agreed and officers searched the vehicle based on consent.

Officers found a white color vape pen that read “OOZE” underneath the middle seat, the affidavit stated. The vape pen was attached to a clear capsule that contained a brown color liquid known from training and experience to be Tetrahydrocannabinol. A small gray box in the top center console that contained the same capsule inside. The box read “cannabis.” Both capsules held one gram of THC.

Brown was reportedly read his Miranda Rights at which time he said that he understood. Brown was asked if he wanted to speak with officers about the incident, but he kept asking questions instead. Officers asked him several times if he wished to speak, but Brown continued to ask questions. Brown also stated that he knew he had the vape pens inside the vehicle and he stated he “F***ed Up.”

Brooks was read her Miranda Rights and stated she understood and wished to speak with officers, the affidavit stated. Brooks stated that Brown was her boyfriend and that prior to officer’s arrival she and Brown were engaged in sex inside the truck.

Officers reportedly asked Brooks who the THC belonged to as the THC that was found in the middle seat was within reach of her and Brown. Brooks stated that the THC didn’t belong to her.

The complainant who works for Aspen Dental stated she didn’t see Brooks and Brown having sex, but she received multiple reports from her employees, the affidavit stated. The complainant also stated the only thing she saw was Brooks’ backside.

The complainant also reportedly detailed to officers that at the time of the incident it was daylight and there were multiple people passing by including children.

Brown and Brooks were each booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, jail records show. Brown had two bonds totaling $21,000 and posted bail on Thursday, while Brooks had two bonds totaling $4,000 and posted bail on Thursday.