Man charged with waving knife at man, woman at gas station

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 33-year-old man waved a folding knife at a man and woman at a gas station in West Odessa.

Justin Colby Chancey was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 7 to the Quick Track located at 1509 N. Farm-to-Market Road 1936, the affidavit stated.

While en route to the Quick Track, deputies reportedly saw a man, Chancey, that matched the description given by the complainant, the clerk of the Quick Track, identified as 44-year-old Vanessa Carnero. Deputies attempted to stop Chancey, who was on a bicycle traveling north toward the Quick Track.

Deputies activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Chancey who refused to stop, the affidavit stated. Chancey continued to evade deputies on the bicycle until the 1000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1936. Chancey produced a white handled knife from his pocket and told deputies that he wasn’t going to stop. Chancey was tased and taken into custody.

Contact was reportedly made with Carnero and another complainant, identified as 22-year-old Myron Jenkins Jr. Deputies were told that around 8:30 p.m. Chancey arrived at the store and cut the Texas temporary tag from Carnero’s Hyundai Sonata located in the parking lot.

Carnero stated she went to confront Chancey, the affidavit stated. Carnero stated that Chancey told her that she owed him money and that he was going to get a gun, come back and shoot her.

At 8:40 p.m., Chancey reportedly returned to the Quick Track and entered the parking where Jenkins attempted to calm him down. Chancey reportedly told Jenkins “come on” and “I’ll get all you motherf******.”

Chancey produced a large folding knife with white handle, opened it exposing the blade and began to wave it aggressively at Jenkins and Carnero, the affidavit stated. Jenkins and Carnero stated they both were in fear for their lives and believed that Chancey was going to stab them causing bodily harm or death.

Chancey was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $101,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.