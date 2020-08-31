  • August 31, 2020

Man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 31, 2020 6:35 pm

Man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 33 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly had possession of a stolen 2012 Kia Optima, methamphetamine, Xanax and “Viagra.”

Brandon Wayne Pollock was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, a state jail felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, fraudulent use or possession of 31 identifying info items, a second-degree felony and robbery, a second-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that at 12:36 p.m., Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the Flying J on 5900 East IH-20 about a man in a stolen vehicle.

Pollock was reportedly in the shower of the Flying J when officers detained him and noticed a key hanging from his neck that belonged to a stolen 2012 brown Kia Optima.

The affidavit detailed that Pollock had other property on him while being detained and while Officer D. Chapa was taking that property to the patrol unit, one of the bags had torn open causing a glass drug pipe with burnt drug residue to be shown.

An officer then searched Pollock’s other bag that he was holding and found 15 credit cards and a workers ID that didn’t belong to him.

After Pollock was told that he was being detained and would be charged with unauthorized use of the vehicle, he said that, “a friend loaned him the vehicle to allow him to take a shower at the Flying J,” the affidavit states.

When an officer searched inside the vehicle, they found a white metal container that had a clear plastic bag with a reported 0.3 gram of methamphetamine and a bar and a half of Xanax.

An officer also reportedly found a small blue diamond shaped pill in a package labeled Sildenafil and, “investigation revealed that Sildenafil would be considered as Viagra and would require a prescription that Brandon did not have,” the affidavit stated.

Several more credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licenses, ID’s, a social security card and passport were reportedly found in the Kia that didn’t belong to Pollock.

Pollock was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday. Jail records show that Pollock has three surety bonds of $3,500, two surety bonds of $25,000 and surety bond of $1,500.

Posted in on Monday, August 31, 2020 6:35 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]