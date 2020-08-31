Man charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

A 33 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly had possession of a stolen 2012 Kia Optima, methamphetamine, Xanax and “Viagra.”

Brandon Wayne Pollock was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, a state jail felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, fraudulent use or possession of 31 identifying info items, a second-degree felony and robbery, a second-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that at 12:36 p.m., Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the Flying J on 5900 East IH-20 about a man in a stolen vehicle.

Pollock was reportedly in the shower of the Flying J when officers detained him and noticed a key hanging from his neck that belonged to a stolen 2012 brown Kia Optima.

The affidavit detailed that Pollock had other property on him while being detained and while Officer D. Chapa was taking that property to the patrol unit, one of the bags had torn open causing a glass drug pipe with burnt drug residue to be shown.

An officer then searched Pollock’s other bag that he was holding and found 15 credit cards and a workers ID that didn’t belong to him.

After Pollock was told that he was being detained and would be charged with unauthorized use of the vehicle, he said that, “a friend loaned him the vehicle to allow him to take a shower at the Flying J,” the affidavit states.

When an officer searched inside the vehicle, they found a white metal container that had a clear plastic bag with a reported 0.3 gram of methamphetamine and a bar and a half of Xanax.

An officer also reportedly found a small blue diamond shaped pill in a package labeled Sildenafil and, “investigation revealed that Sildenafil would be considered as Viagra and would require a prescription that Brandon did not have,” the affidavit stated.

Several more credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licenses, ID’s, a social security card and passport were reportedly found in the Kia that didn’t belong to Pollock.

Pollock was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday. Jail records show that Pollock has three surety bonds of $3,500, two surety bonds of $25,000 and surety bond of $1,500.