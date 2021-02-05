Man charged with threatening to shoot UTPB police

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot any UTPB police officer that he encountered.

Mitchell James Kok was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 30, UTPB police officer Luke Raymond was told that Kok was threatening to come to the UTPB campus, located at 4901 E. University Blvd., for the purpose of shooting any police officer that he encountered, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed.

Detective Wes Carta reportedly conducted an audio recorded interview on Feb. 1 with 38-year-old Matt Spratlen in reference to the threats. Spratlen stated on Jan. 30 between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight that he was talking to Kok, a person known to him for eight to nine years.

During this conversation, Spratlen stated that Kok made several threats to shoot police officers on the UTPB campus, the affidavit stated. Spratlen stated that Kok was going to drive around the campus at 90 mph for the sole purpose of shooting the first officer that stopped him. Kok further stated, “However many I can take out with me is the ones I’m going to take out.”

Spratlen reportedly continued to detail that he mentioned that there are other people on the campus walking their dogs, families with kids and Kok replied something similar to “well, I guess if someone catches a stray bullet then it’s just their time to go.”

Kok also reportedly made the comment about a mutual friend, UTPB officer Raymond, “Luke took an oath, if Luke gets in the way he’ll get Luke or Luke will get him.”

Spratlen stated that Kok’s anger toward UTPB police began after he was arrested in October of 2020 by a UTPB officer for unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Jail records show that Kok was arrested for the misdemeanor on Oct. 12, he had one bond totaling $2,500 and posted bail the same day.

On Feb. 1, an audio recorded interview was conducted with Jay Duree in reference to the threats made by Kok, the affidavit stated. Duree stated he didn’t hear the entire conversation that took place with Spratlen and Kok. Duree stated that when he walked up to the two, he heard Kok make the statement that he was going to drive around UTPB at 90 mph and shoot the first cop that stopped him.

Duree also stated that Kok made other comments about shooting people during the conversation but all of these threats weren’t about anyone specific, the affidavit stated.

Spratlen and Duree reportedly detailed that Kok had a handgun with him on Jan. 30 and he always carries a gun with him.

Kok was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still custody as of Friday afternoon.