Man charged with threatening father with kitchen knife

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed a wall with a knife and threatened to stab his father with another knife.

Justin Hernandez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened around 10:09 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of E. 18th Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

A complainant, identified as Judy Hernandez, reportedly told officers that her son, Justin Hernandez, caused a disturbance trying to kick down the front door. Officers made a traffic stop next to the residence and detained Justin Hernandez who appeared to be under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.

Investigation showed that Justin Hernandez pulled a kitchen knife out on his father, who was identified as Luciano Hernandez, around 1 a.m. early Monday morning, the affidavit stated.

Luciano Hernandez reportedly detailed in his written statement that his son got angry with him because he didn’t want to lend his son his cellphone.

Luciano Hernandez told officers that he heard stuff being kicked around and banging in the kitchen and when he stepped into the kitchen he saw his son grab a couple of knives from the counter, the affidavit stated. Justin Hernandez stated he was going to go stab some (a racial slur) and cops and that he would see how bad of a “f*** up” he really was and if Luciano Hernandez tried to stop him he had no problem stabbing him too.

Luciano Hernandez reportedly told officers that Justin Hernandez had the knife in his right hand and stabbed the wall breaking the blade and had another knife in his left hand. Luciano Hernandez backed off and was in fear for his life so he let Justin Hernandez take the keys to his truck and hoped the police would stop him.

Justin Hernandez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $40,500 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.