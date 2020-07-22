  • July 22, 2020

Man charged with stealing vehicle, charging credit card

Man charged with stealing vehicle, charging credit card

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:50 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A woman detailed in an Odessa Police Department affidavit that a 41-year-old man stole her SUV and made two purchases with her credit card that nearly totaled $1,400.

Alejandro Pina Aranda was charged with two counts of credit card abuse, state jail felony, and theft, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported theft and credit card purchases happened July 7 after Heaven Hunt stated that her 2016 gray Honda CRV had been stolen by an unknown person, the affidavit detailed.

Hunt reportedly told police that her wallet was inside the vehicle and her credit card had been used at Little Caesars and Academy Sports and Outdoors. Security video shows two men entering the stores and attempting to use Hunt’s credit card to make purchases.

One of the suspects was later identified as Aranda, the affidavit stated. At 9:07 p.m. July 7, Aranda and an unknown man use Hunt’s credit card to purchase pizza for $22.88. On the same day at 10:02 p.m., Aranda and an unknown man use Hunt’s credit card to purchase men’s clothing and shoes for $1,367.

Aranda reportedly confessed to detectives that he knew the purchases were being made with a stolen credit card.

Aranda was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had three bonds totaling $11,000 and posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:50 pm.

