  • July 1, 2020

Man charged with stealing van, burglary - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with stealing van, burglary

Posted: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:35 pm

Man charged with stealing van, burglary oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stole a van from a church and attempted to use that van to steal floor tile from a remodeled home.

Julian Carrasco was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened around 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Brazos Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, Dylan Weaver reportedly told police that a house that he has been remodeling had been entered. Weaver stated the person who entered the house had his vehicle stuck in the mud in the backyard.

Carrasco was seen standing beside the van in the backyard, the affidavit detailed. Carrasco stated he was trying to get the van unstuck from the mud and that he needed help getting the van out of the mud.

The van was reportedly a 2012 white Ford Econoline and after officers ran the license plates it showed it belonged to Crescent Park Baptist Church. At the time, the van hadn’t been reported stolen.

Officers made contact with Keary Bren, a trustee at the church, who stated that the van was missing and no one had permission to use the van, the affidavit stated. The van had a busted out passenger window and the ignition had been tampered with.

Officers reportedly checked the van and they saw tile in the back of the van. Weaver stated the tile in the van was from inside the residence. Weaver also stated that Carrasco was using a shovel that was from inside the residence to attempt to get the van unstuck from the mud.

Investigation showed Carrasco’s shoe prints were found inside the residence and Weaver stated that he didn’t know Carrasco nor did he have permission to be inside the property.

Carrasco was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $10,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:35 pm.

