Man charged with stalking ex-wife

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly damaged two vehicles that were in the driveway of his ex-wife’s residence and tampered with his ex-wife’s surveillance cameras.

Trinity Wayne Coleman was charged with stalking, a third-degree felony.

On March 5, the complainant, identified as Candice Buckner, reported to the Odessa Police Department that two vehicles in the driveway of her residence located in the 1400 block of Westbrook Avenue had been damaged overnight and her surveillance cameras had been tampered with, the OPD probable cause affidavit stated. Buckner stated she believed her ex-husband, Coleman, to be responsible for the damage.

Several neighborhood surveillance cameras reportedly showed someone a Dodge Ram truck, not unlike Coleman’s, had tampered with Buckner’s surveillance cameras, while repair estimates showed the subject inserted sugar into the gas tanks of the vehicles.

Buckner showed video surveillance from her backyard showing a subject wearing a mask entering her backyard on March 9 and tampering with the camera, the affidavit stated. The subject was seen carrying a long club-like instrument. The subject left evidence at the scene which included duct tape, gloves, a hammer, bolt cutters and cans of spray paint.

Buckner reportedly detailed this occurrence terrified her and made her fear for the physical safety of her and her children as well as for her property. Buckner stated she believed the individual on the camera to be Coleman.

Buckner also showed officers text messages from her phone that over a period of several months that Coleman sent her more than 100 text messages after she had told him to leave her alone and not contact her again, the affidavit stated. The affidavit detailed that the text messages were annoying, embarrassing, tormenting or alarming.

Coleman had reportedly also been arrested in October 2019 for harassment and assault against Buckner. Jail records show Coleman was also charged with false alarm or report, a class A misdemeanor, as he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 30, 2019.

Coleman was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for the stalking charge on Wednesday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and he posted bail on Thursday.