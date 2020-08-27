Man charged with stabbing spouse in face

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 26-year-old man stabbed his spouse in the face after striking her face against the concrete.

Ernie Enriquez Jr. was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of University Boulevard, the affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Francis Lopez, reportedly detailed that prior to the arrival of ECSO deputies that her daughter, 30-year-old Stacie Rodriguez, and her spouse, Enriquez, were in an argument.

During the physical altercation, Lopez stated she saw Enriquez holding Rodriguez by the hair and striking her face against the concrete walkway, the affidavit stated. That caused cuts, scraps and bruising to Rodriguez’s face and rendered her unconscious.

Lopez reportedly continued to detail that she attempted to stop Enriquez when he went into the residence and grabbed a knife. Enriquez reportedly stabbed Rodriguez in the face with a kitchen knife and the knife broke in her face.

Lopez stated she laid on top of her daughter to prevent further attacks, the affidavit stated. Lopez stated that Enriquez told her “move b**** or I’ll stab you too.”

Enriquez reportedly returned to the kitchen to get another knife and attempted to stab Rodriguez again, but Lopez was able to grab the knife prior to contacting her daughter. Lopez was cut on her left hand between the thumb and index finger.

Enriquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $400,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.