Man charged with stabbing pregnant girlfriend

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend and stabbed her while she was 8 months pregnant.

Izaha Tremail Norman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony, and assault by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The assaults were reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office by the victim’s mother, who was identified as Melinda Guerro. The 21-year-old victim was identified as MG. The Odessa American sent a formal freedom of information request to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office for the identity of MG.

Guerro reportedly detailed to deputies that she received text messages from MG on Dec. 30 stating she had lied about Norman assaulting her and she was scared for her life. Guerro stated MG then told her that Norman had hit her in the face several times and choked her twice, caused her to lose breath and almost faint.

MG sent her mother photographs of her face where she had healing bruises on her right eye and on her top and bottom lip, the affidavit stated. MG also had marks on both sides of her neck.

During the investigation, MG was reportedly able to come to ECSO and provide a recorded video statement. MG detailed in her statement that Norman had come home after being with friends on Dec. 25 and he saw her charging a phone that he didn’t know she had. MG stated it started a verbal argument and Norman left their residence in the 5700 block of Dennard Street.

MG stated at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 26 that Norman arrived back at the residence and woke her up, the affidavit stated. MG stated he began yelling at her and accused her of cheating. She stated she got up to leave the room when he grabbed her by her hair and threw her back on the bed.

MG reportedly detailed that Norman climbed on top of her straddling her then placed both of his hands around her neck and began squeezing so tight she was losing breath, which caused her to almost pass out.

MG stated that Norman released his hands causing her to gasp for air before he grabbed her by her hair again throwing her on the floor beside the bed again straddling her and choking her again until she lost consciousness, the affidavit detailed. MG stated Norman then hit her on the left side of her face multiple times causing her left eye, lips and cheeks to swell, bruise and bleed.

MG reportedly told deputies that this isn’t the first time Norman. MG stated in October 2020 Norman became angry with her and placed a kitchen knife to the left side of her chest above her heart and told her “I could kill if I wanted to.” MG stated Norman pushed the knife into her chest, which penetrated her skin and caused her physical plain and bodily injury.

MG stated she was 8 months pregnant with her son and went to the doctor the next day, however, she never told anyone until she told her mom due to her being scared for her life, the affidavit stated.

After deputies spoke with MG, ECSO investigators reportedly reached out to Norman. Norman stated he would be willing to come speak with investigators, however, he was out of town and was uncertain when he would be back to Odessa.

Norman was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Jan. 9, jail records show. He had two bonds totaling $125,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.