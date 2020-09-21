  • September 21, 2020

Man charged with stabbing common-law wife with wooden picket - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with stabbing common-law wife with wooden picket

Man charged with stabbing common-law wife with wooden picket oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 27-year-old man reportedly zip-tied his common-law wife wrist, assaulted his common-law wife with a wooden picket and was possession of methamphetamine.

David Muniz was charged with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and possession a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the area of North County Road West and Interstate 20, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated.

The victim was reportedly identified as 26-year-old Adilene Gissel Chavez. Chavez stated she was at D&D Auto on North County Road west with her common law husband of seven months who was identified Muniz.

Chavez stated that she was attempting to leave the area with her sister when Muniz grabbed her and forced a zip tie around her wrist and tightening it to the point it started to cut off circulation to her hand, broke the skin and began to turn her wrist blue, the affidavit stated.

Chavez reportedly detailed to deputies that Muniz stabbed her with sharp wooden picket twice in the right knee breaking the skin. Chavez stated Muniz grabbed screwdriver and stuck it under the zip tie pressing it against her skin and broke the zip tie off. Chavez continued to detail that after the zip tie came off she was unable to move her wrist. Chavez had several cuts from the zip tie and it started to swell.

Chavez stated that Muniz pulled her away from the vehicle and forced her to walk with him and left the area on foot, the affidavit stated.

Muniz was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

When he arrived to the jail, he was taken into a cell to be changed into his jail uniform. Muniz entered the cell and reached into his pants (in the crotch area) and produced a clear plastic baggy with a crystal rock substance believed to be methamphetamine. Jailers found more of the crystal rock substance in his right front pocket.

Muniz has two bonds totaling $40,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

