  • August 19, 2020

Man charged with stabbing another man in torso multiple times - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with stabbing another man in torso multiple times

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:44 pm

Man charged with stabbing another man in torso multiple times oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed another in the left torso three times, which included cutting his left lung.

Cody Bryan Scott Howell was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. He also had a parole violation.

The reported assault happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Valencia Street, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated.

Ector County Emergency Communications reportedly received a call that an injured person, identified as 47-year-old Randy Scott Rasberry, was transported to Medical Center Hospital by private vehicle.

Witnesses stated to deputies that Rasberry arrived at his residence at 1:45 a.m. and saw a window had been broken out of the RV where he lived, the affidavit stated.

Rasberry reportedly believed that his residence had been burglarized and went to investigate. He opened the door and Howell was found inside.

Witnesses stated they saw Howell make stabbing motion toward Rasberry during the struggle and then fled on foot, the affidavit stated. Rasberry had been stabbed and drove himself to MCH.

Medical staff reportedly detailed to deputies that Rasberry was stabbed three times to the left side of his torso and one of those stabs cut his left lung.

Howell was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday. He had two bonds totaling $21,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. He doesn’t have bond set for his charge of public intoxication.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:44 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]