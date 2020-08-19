Man charged with stabbing another man in torso multiple times

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed another in the left torso three times, which included cutting his left lung.

Cody Bryan Scott Howell was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. He also had a parole violation.

The reported assault happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Valencia Street, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated.

Ector County Emergency Communications reportedly received a call that an injured person, identified as 47-year-old Randy Scott Rasberry, was transported to Medical Center Hospital by private vehicle.

Witnesses stated to deputies that Rasberry arrived at his residence at 1:45 a.m. and saw a window had been broken out of the RV where he lived, the affidavit stated.

Rasberry reportedly believed that his residence had been burglarized and went to investigate. He opened the door and Howell was found inside.

Witnesses stated they saw Howell make stabbing motion toward Rasberry during the struggle and then fled on foot, the affidavit stated. Rasberry had been stabbed and drove himself to MCH.

Medical staff reportedly detailed to deputies that Rasberry was stabbed three times to the left side of his torso and one of those stabs cut his left lung.

Howell was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday. He had two bonds totaling $21,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. He doesn’t have bond set for his charge of public intoxication.