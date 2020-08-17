  • August 17, 2020

Man charged with stabbing another man in arm with knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with stabbing another man in arm with knife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 4:01 pm

Man charged with stabbing another man in arm with knife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 31-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed another man in the arm with a knife.

Michael Duran was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 9:16 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2200 block of Independence Drive, the affidavit stated. When officers arrived, Kenneth Scott was stabbed in his left arm. Scott was transported by Odessa Fire Rescue to Medical Center Hospital.

Scott’s girlfriend, identified as Chelsea Rambo, reportedly told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Duran, was the person that stabbed Scott. Rambo stated earlier that day she made a report that Duran had threatened to shoot up her residence.

Rambo was in fear for her life, so she was staying at Scott’s residence, the affidavit stated. Duran showed up to Scott’s residence and began yelling at him and tried to provoke him into a fight. Rambo and other witnesses stated that Scott walked out to protect Rambo.

During a confrontation between Duran and Scott, Duran reportedly pulled what Scott believed was a black tactical knife and stabbed him in the left arm.

Duran was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 2:49 a.m. Aug. 13, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Posted in on Monday, August 17, 2020 4:01 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]