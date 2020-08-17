Man charged with stabbing another man in arm with knife

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 31-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed another man in the arm with a knife.

Michael Duran was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 9:16 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2200 block of Independence Drive, the affidavit stated. When officers arrived, Kenneth Scott was stabbed in his left arm. Scott was transported by Odessa Fire Rescue to Medical Center Hospital.

Scott’s girlfriend, identified as Chelsea Rambo, reportedly told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Duran, was the person that stabbed Scott. Rambo stated earlier that day she made a report that Duran had threatened to shoot up her residence.

Rambo was in fear for her life, so she was staying at Scott’s residence, the affidavit stated. Duran showed up to Scott’s residence and began yelling at him and tried to provoke him into a fight. Rambo and other witnesses stated that Scott walked out to protect Rambo.

During a confrontation between Duran and Scott, Duran reportedly pulled what Scott believed was a black tactical knife and stabbed him in the left arm.

Duran was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 2:49 a.m. Aug. 13, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.