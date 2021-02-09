Man charged with soliciting 14-year-old girl on Instagram

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly told a 14-year-old girl that he was 17, sent a photo of his genitals to her and offered her $100 to have sex with him.

Shaun Russell Conley was charged with online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct), a second-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department was told on Jan. 9 that a 14-year-old girl had contacted on or around Dec. 27 on Instagram by an unknown person, later identified as Conley, reporting he was 17 years old, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed.

Conley reportedly made small talk prior to requesting the 14-year-old meet him and engage in sex despite her age. Conley also offered to pay the girl $100 in exchange for sex and he suggested that she sneak out and meet him.

Through Instagram, Conley also sent a picture of his genitals to a girl he knew was 14 years old, the affidavit detailed.

Screen captured images of the conversation reportedly showed the screen name was later identified as Conley’s. A search warrant was sent to Instagram, which showed the account holder to be Conley.

Conley was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 10:25 p.m. Friday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.