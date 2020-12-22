  • December 22, 2020

Man charged with slapping, choking wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with slapping, choking wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 12:58 pm

Man charged with slapping, choking wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that for the second time in less than six months a 50-year-old man assaulted his wife.

Fermin Gomez Jr. was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The second reported assault happened around 12:28 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of S. Allegheny Avenue, the affidavit stated. The first reported assault happened Aug. 16.

The complainant, identified as Marily Ortiz Hernandez, reportedly told officers that her husband, who she verbally identified as Gomez, had arrived home intoxicated and asked her for his wallet.

Hernandez stated that when she told him she didn’t know Gomez became verbally aggressive toward her, the affidavit detailed. Hernandez stated the argument led to the backyard where he pushed her against the fence, repeatedly slapped her with an open hand in her face and used both of his hands to grab her neck as he stated he was going to kill her.

Officers reportedly saw Hernandez have visible redness and swelling on her mouth and cheeks as well as light bleeding on her right cheek and on her upper back.

Gomez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Bond hasn’t been set as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 12:58 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
67°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: SSW at 15mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 24°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 57°/Low 30°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 34°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]