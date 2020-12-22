Man charged with slapping, choking wife

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that for the second time in less than six months a 50-year-old man assaulted his wife.

Fermin Gomez Jr. was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The second reported assault happened around 12:28 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of S. Allegheny Avenue, the affidavit stated. The first reported assault happened Aug. 16.

The complainant, identified as Marily Ortiz Hernandez, reportedly told officers that her husband, who she verbally identified as Gomez, had arrived home intoxicated and asked her for his wallet.

Hernandez stated that when she told him she didn’t know Gomez became verbally aggressive toward her, the affidavit detailed. Hernandez stated the argument led to the backyard where he pushed her against the fence, repeatedly slapped her with an open hand in her face and used both of his hands to grab her neck as he stated he was going to kill her.

Officers reportedly saw Hernandez have visible redness and swelling on her mouth and cheeks as well as light bleeding on her right cheek and on her upper back.

Gomez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Bond hasn’t been set as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.