Man charged with shooting firearm around children

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly fired a gun in the presence of children, and was involved in a standoff with the Odessa Police Department.

Robert Zamora was charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Petroleum Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Dispatch reportedly detailed that a man, later identified as Zamora, was shooting a gun inside the residence and there were children inside the residence. Zamora exited the residence with his children and fired a round into the ground before going back inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with Zamora, but he refused to comply with commands and barricaded himself inside of the residence, the press release stated. The SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and a search warrant was obtained.

Zamora was reportedly taken into custody without incident at 4 a.m. Friday. There were no reports of any injuries.

Zamora was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. Bond for Zamora hasn’t been set as of early Monday morning.