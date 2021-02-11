Man charged with shooting another man

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot a 38-year-old man multiple times.

Jody Richards was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported shooting happened Feb. 8 in the 3300 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 866, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed. Deputies were dispatched to the location and saw 38-year-old Luther Bradley Cockrell was shot multiple times in the lower abdomen and groin area.

Investigation reportedly showed that Cockrell was in an argument with Richards, which escalated to him being shot. Cockrell stated while on the property an unidentified subject, later identified as Richards, arrived in a commercial vehicle at 4 a.m.

Cockrell reportedly didn’t know who this was. He grabbed a pistol from the residence and made contact with the subject. While speaking with the subject, Cockrell was able to identify him as Richards.

Cockrell stated he asked Richards why he was there and he began reaching for his waist area where he knew Richards always carried a firearm, the affidavit stated. Cockrell continued to speak with Richards and stated to him “what are going to do shoot me” in which Richards then began to fire his weapon striking Cockrell multiple times.

Investigation reportedly showed that Richards was uninvited and hadn’t spoken to or seen any party on scene for the last few months. Cockrell stated he wishes to file criminal charges against Richards.

Richards was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.