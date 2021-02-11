  • February 11, 2021

Man charged with shooting another man - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with shooting another man

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:42 pm

Man charged with shooting another man oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot a 38-year-old man multiple times.

Jody Richards was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported shooting happened Feb. 8 in the 3300 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 866, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed. Deputies were dispatched to the location and saw 38-year-old Luther Bradley Cockrell was shot multiple times in the lower abdomen and groin area.

Investigation reportedly showed that Cockrell was in an argument with Richards, which escalated to him being shot. Cockrell stated while on the property an unidentified subject, later identified as Richards, arrived in a commercial vehicle at 4 a.m.

Cockrell reportedly didn’t know who this was. He grabbed a pistol from the residence and made contact with the subject. While speaking with the subject, Cockrell was able to identify him as Richards.

Cockrell stated he asked Richards why he was there and he began reaching for his waist area where he knew Richards always carried a firearm, the affidavit stated. Cockrell continued to speak with Richards and stated to him “what are going to do shoot me” in which Richards then began to fire his weapon striking Cockrell multiple times.

Investigation reportedly showed that Richards was uninvited and hadn’t spoken to or seen any party on scene for the last few months. Cockrell stated he wishes to file criminal charges against Richards.

Richards was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:42 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
31°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 31°/Low 21°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 20°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

saturday

weather
High 26°/Low 16°
Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the mid teens.

sunday

weather
High 22°/Low 2°
Windy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the low single digits.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]