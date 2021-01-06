  • January 6, 2021

Man charged with sexually assaulting woman - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with sexually assaulting woman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:42 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 57-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman.

Jose Daniel Marquez was charged with sexual assault (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital at 10:34 p.m. Dec. 31 in reference to a sexual assault, the affidavit stated.

Medical staff reportedly detailed that the victim’s chief complaint was that her right hip was forced out of place during the sexual assault. The victim stated she was forcibly sexually assaulted by Marquez in the 900 block of Lorina Lane.

The victim stated her right hip was forced out of place by Marquez as she attempted to close her legs, the affidavit stated. MCH staff did state her hip was sprained.

Officers reportedly contacted Marquez in the 900 block of Lorina Lane, which he stated he did have sexual intercourse with the victim and claimed it was consensual.

Marquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:42 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
52°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: NNW at 10mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]