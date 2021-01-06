Man charged with sexually assaulting woman

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 57-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman.

Jose Daniel Marquez was charged with sexual assault (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital at 10:34 p.m. Dec. 31 in reference to a sexual assault, the affidavit stated.

Medical staff reportedly detailed that the victim’s chief complaint was that her right hip was forced out of place during the sexual assault. The victim stated she was forcibly sexually assaulted by Marquez in the 900 block of Lorina Lane.

The victim stated her right hip was forced out of place by Marquez as she attempted to close her legs, the affidavit stated. MCH staff did state her hip was sprained.

Officers reportedly contacted Marquez in the 900 block of Lorina Lane, which he stated he did have sexual intercourse with the victim and claimed it was consensual.

Marquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.