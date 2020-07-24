Man charged with sexually assaulting woman

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 31-year-old man sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman multiple times on the same day.

Raul Lerma Jr. was charged with sexual assault (family violence), a second-degree felony, and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, a class B misdemeanor.

OPD officers were dispatched on July 21 to the Walmart located on Loop 338 on the west side of Odessa, the affidavit stated. A 34-year-old woman reported she was a victim of a sexual assault.

The woman reportedly told officers she was sexually assaulted by Lerma and stated she went to Walmart to call the police to avoid conflict. The woman stated Lerma sexually assaulted on two occasions at 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on July 21.

Lerma reportedly fled the city limits after sending text messages to the woman in which he claimed he was going to kill himself in relation to the allegations of indecency with a child. Lerma was later located and also charged with failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.

Lerma agreed to speak with officers where he verbally admitted to engaging in sex with the woman three times, the affidavit stated. He confirmed the woman didn’t verbally consent to the sex.

Lerma was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $25,500 and posted bail on July 22, jail records show.