  • August 11, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:58 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 33-year-old man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl multiple times during the span of two years.

Jose Angel Silva was charged Aug. 5 with continuous sexual abuse of a child (family violence), a first-degree felony.

The reported sexual abuse happened between July 23 and July 25, the affidavit stated.

During a Harmony Home interview, the girl reportedly detailed she was sexually assaulted by Silva while she was lying on the bed to go to sleep. The girl stated the first sexual assault happened when she was 11 years old. The girl also stated that she was sexually assaulted every other weekend.

A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam was conducted on Aug. 4 at Medical Center Hospital, the affidavit stated. The exam supported the claim of sexual assault.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 6:59 a.m. Aug. 6, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:58 pm. | Tags: , , ,

