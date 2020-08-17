Man charged with sexually assaulting family member

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted his family member.

Robert Sawyer Mercer was charged with sexual assault (family violence), a second-degree felony.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital in reference to possible sexual assault victim, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly made contact with a 19-year-old woman who made the outcry that her family member had sexually assaulted her.

The woman stated she and Mercer were watching television at around 2 a.m. in the living room at their grandmother’s residence, which is located in the 2000 block of Flamingo Avenue. The woman stated after about an hour she decided to go to sleep.

After she was asleep for 15 minutes, the woman stated she was woken up by Mercer, who was rubbing her thigh, the affidavit detailed. The woman stated Mercer sexually assaulted her.

The woman reportedly told deputies she became scared, kept her eyes closed and pretended to be asleep. A SANE exam was given and evidence was found that was consistent and indicative of sexual assault.

Mercer was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning.