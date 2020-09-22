Man charged with sexually assaulting family member

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 9-year-old girl stated a family member had sexually assaulted her.

Michael Hernandez, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The sexual assault reportedly happened sometime around March 2019 in the 3800 block of Marigold Street in Gardendale. The incident was reported to ECSO at 7:20 p.m. July 27.

The complainant was identified as the 9-year-old girl’s mother, the affidavit stated. The outcry was made to the complainant by the 9-year-old’s older brother as the girl’s father’s family was calling her names.

The girl reportedly identified Hernandez as the man who assaulted her.

The 9-year-old told deputies that while she was at her grandmother’s house where she was living with her father, Hernandez had her sit on his lap and he touched her inappropriately, the affidavit detailed.

Hernandez also reportedly had the girl touch him inappropriately. The girl is reportedly called names by her father’s family because of the sexual assault.

The 9-year-old stated the same on Aug. 17 during a forensic interview, the affidavit stated.

Child Protective Services reportedly attempted to try to speak to Hernandez in regards to the outcry. Deputies made contact with Hernandez on Aug. 31 and he stated he couldn’t speak until he got an attorney.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Tuesday.