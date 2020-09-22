  • September 22, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting family member - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with sexually assaulting family member

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:47 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting family member oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 9-year-old girl stated a family member had sexually assaulted her.

Michael Hernandez, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The sexual assault reportedly happened sometime around March 2019 in the 3800 block of Marigold Street in Gardendale. The incident was reported to ECSO at 7:20 p.m. July 27.

The complainant was identified as the 9-year-old girl’s mother, the affidavit stated. The outcry was made to the complainant by the 9-year-old’s older brother as the girl’s father’s family was calling her names.

The girl reportedly identified Hernandez as the man who assaulted her.

The 9-year-old told deputies that while she was at her grandmother’s house where she was living with her father, Hernandez had her sit on his lap and he touched her inappropriately, the affidavit detailed.

Hernandez also reportedly had the girl touch him inappropriately. The girl is reportedly called names by her father’s family because of the sexual assault.

The 9-year-old stated the same on Aug. 17 during a forensic interview, the affidavit stated.

Child Protective Services reportedly attempted to try to speak to Hernandez in regards to the outcry. Deputies made contact with Hernandez on Aug. 31 and he stated he couldn’t speak until he got an attorney.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Tuesday.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:47 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 86°/Low 59°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]