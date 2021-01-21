Man charged with sexually assaulting child, sending explicit images

A Texas Department of Public Safety probable cause affidavit detailed that a 23-year-old man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 18, sent sexual images to that child and solicited images from that child.

Jonathan James Jaquez was charged with sexual assault of a child, second-degree felony, possession or promotion of child pornography, third-degree felony, and display of harmful material to minor, class A misdemeanor.

DPS began this investigation after CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the affidavit detailed. Special Agent Anthony Tucker found a Facebook user utilized Facebook Messenger to send five images and two videos of apparent child pornography, which showed a child under the age of 18 on March 20, 2020.

Tucker reportedly viewed the images and confirmed the images and videos showed a child engaged in sexual conduct which constituted child pornography. Facebook reported seven images to NCMEC and Tucker found that two of the images didn’t depict child pornography as defined by the Texas Penal Code.

Tucker utilized law enforcement resources to identify the owners of the suspected Facebook accounts, the affidavit stated. The first Facebook account was identified to belong to Jaquez. The second Facebook account was identified to belong to a child victim.

Tucker reportedly drafted and brought search warrants for the two Facebook accounts before 446th District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley. Tucker was granted search warrants and served the search warrants to Facebook on June 20, 2020.

On July 15, 2020, Tucker received the search warrant returns from Facebook, the affidavit stated. Tucker found private messages from Jaquez to the child beginning on Feb. 2, 2019.

The private messages reportedly detailed that Jaquez asked the child their age and the child replied with under the age of 18. Tucker also saw that Jaquez replied to the child’s message about their age stating, “I won’t tell if you don’t.”

Tucker found that on April 6, 2019, Jaquez sent an explicit image of his genital to the child, the affidavit stated. Tucker found that from Feb. 2, 2019, to March 27, 2020, Jaquez solicited multiple images from the child, which met the definition of child pornography.

Tucker reportedly saw on March 3 that Jaquez and the child exchanged messages regarding Jaquez and the child engaging in sexual activities.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Tucker and Special Agent Kristine Hannah reportedly interviewed the child. The child confirmed the Facebook account belonged to Jaquez and confirmed the messages were exchanged between them and Jaquez. The child also confirmed sexual assault happened while the child was under the age of 18.

Jaquez was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. Bonds for the three charges had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.