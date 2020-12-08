Man charged with sexually assaulting child multiple times

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a girl multiple times while she was between the ages of 5 to 9 years old.

Nicholas Charles Barraza was charged with continuous sexual of a child under 14, a first-degree felony.

The sexual abuse was reported to the Odessa Police Department on Oct. 27, an OPD affidavit stated. The girl, who is now 10 years old, stated she was sexually assaulted by a family member on several occasions when she was between the ages of 5 to 9 years old.

The 10-year-old also reportedly told officers that the actor in the sexual abuse was Barraza.

The girl stated in addition to being sexually assaulted she would also be shown videos of men and women having sex, the affidavit detailed.

A warrant was reportedly issued for Barraza’s arrest on Nov. 17. He was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 5, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.