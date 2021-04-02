Man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 30-year-old man sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.

Tye Relyea James was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

The 3-year-old girl reported to her mother on March 24 that James had touched her private area, the affidavit stated.

Witness at the residence reportedly advised that she woke up around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. to check on the children and she noticed the 3-year-old girl wasn’t wearing any clothing except a t-shirt. The witness advised she was able to find the 3-year-old girl’s pants nearby the bed, but she was unable to find the girl’s panties. The 3-year-old girl was redressed and she went back to sleep.

At 9 a.m. the same morning, the 3-year-old girl’s mother who had been made aware of the incident asked her daughter why she had taken off her clothing, the affidavit stated. The girl made the statement that James had asked her to remove her clothing, pants and panties.

The 3-year-old girl also reportedly made the statement that James had touched her private area. The girl was taken to the hospital where a SANE exam was administered. The exam showed the girl had trauma to her private area as the trauma was consistent with what appeared to be a fingernail scratch.

The 3-year-old girl was forensically interviewed and she stated that James had touched her private area, the affidavit detailed. When asked what James touched her private area with, she lifted up her finger.

James was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $60,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.