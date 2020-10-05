Man charged with sexually assaulting 2-year-old daughter

An Ector County Sheriff Office affidavit detailed a 21-year-old man admitted to another man that he had sexually assaulted his 2-year-old daughter.

Fabian Andres Ortega was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child (family violence), a first-degree felony.

ECSO deputies were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital at 12:14 p.m. Aug. 26 about a possible sexual assault of a child, the affidavit stated.

The complainant reportedly told deputies that her 2-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by her biological father, who was identified as Ortega. ECSO investigators conducted an investigation following the outcry.

During the investigation, it was found that Ortega admitted to another man that he had sexually assaulted his daughter, the affidavit stated. Ortega also admitted that he wanted to sexually assault his daughter when she got older.

A SANE exam was reportedly conducted on the 2-year-old girl, which provided evidence that was consistent of a sexual assault.

Ortega was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and he posted bail on Monday.