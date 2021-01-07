Man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old family member

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed a 33-year-old man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old family member.

John Gomez Torrez was charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 17, a second-degree felony.

The sexual assault was reported to ECSO around 9:40 a.m. Dec. 16 by a counselor at Odessa High School, the affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl, reportedly told deputies that Torrez sexually assaulted her in the first week of November 2020. The girl stated that Torrez told her not to tell anyone because he would go to prison.

A SANE exam was conducted at Medical Center Hospital on Dec. 16 and the girl made the outcry that a family member sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated. The nurse reported that there was visible trauma that hadn’t healed.

After the SANE exam, a forensic interview was reportedly conducted at Harmony Home where she made the outcry that while her mom and sisters went to the store, Torrez called her to the bedroom to help with the bed sheets, where he kissed her, pushed her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.

During a non-custodial voluntary video and audio recorded interview on Dec. 29, Torrez admitted to sexually assaulting the 16-year-old, the affidavit stated. Torrez stated it was her fault for turning him on and kissing him.

Torrez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 30, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Jan. 1.