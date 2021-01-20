Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Samuel Duane Bewley was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The sexual assaults were reported to the Odessa Police Department on Jan. 6 as police were dispatched to the unit block of Bonham Avenue, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed. The sexual assaults happened from February 2020 to mid-December 2020.

A 14-year-old girl reportedly told police that an adult household member, identified as Bewley, had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The girl reportedly told her parents of the incidents after Bewley’s ex-girlfriend came forward that Bewley had Snapchat contact with other women and had been grooming a juvenile relative to engage in sexual activity.

On Jan. 8, a forensic interview was conducted with the 14-year-old girl at the Child Advocacy Center at Harmony Home, the affidavit stated. The girl stated that at the end of February 2020 through mid-December 2020 she had engaged in sexual activity with Bewley on multiple occasions.

The 14-year-old girl reportedly provided a SANE exam and it showed trauma that is consistent with her claims of sexual assault.

Bewley was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had four bonds totaling $100,000 and posted bail on Jan. 19, jail records show.