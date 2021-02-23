  • February 23, 2021

Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 3:45 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Rinehart was charged with sexual assault of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The reported sexual assault happened around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1400 block of E. 18th Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as the father of the 14-year-old girl, reportedly told police that he had gotten home and saw Rinehart hiding in his daughter’s closet. Rinehart stated he had arrived at the 14-year-old girl’s residence and entered the east side window of her bedroom.

Rinehart was read his Miranda warning, which he waived, the affidavit stated. Rinehart stated he had been lying in the bed with the 14-year-old when they had sexual intercourse.

Rinehart also reportedly told police that condoms were used during sexual intercourse and condoms were located inside the 14-year-old’s bedroom.

Rinehart was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Feb. 21, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 3:45 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: SSW at 18mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 40°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 44°/Low 29°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]