Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Rinehart was charged with sexual assault of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The reported sexual assault happened around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1400 block of E. 18th Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as the father of the 14-year-old girl, reportedly told police that he had gotten home and saw Rinehart hiding in his daughter’s closet. Rinehart stated he had arrived at the 14-year-old girl’s residence and entered the east side window of her bedroom.

Rinehart was read his Miranda warning, which he waived, the affidavit stated. Rinehart stated he had been lying in the bed with the 14-year-old when they had sexual intercourse.

Rinehart also reportedly told police that condoms were used during sexual intercourse and condoms were located inside the 14-year-old’s bedroom.

Rinehart was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Feb. 21, jail records show.