Man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl multiple times.

Daniel Portalez Jr. was charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Aug. 21 with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The sexual abuse was reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 10:39 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

The complainant reportedly told ECSO the victim was a 12-year-old girl. The actor was identified as Portalez. The 12-year-old made an outcry of sexual assault after a video of the girl and Portalez was located by her father on her cell phone.

The girl stated she met an older man named Daniel, who was later identified as Portalez, on WhatsApp, the affidavit stated. The 12-year-old stated she met him and he raped her on three different occasions. The girl stated he would threaten her.

Portalez reportedly would want the 12-year-old to get other girls her age from school to have sex with the both of them. The girl stated she didn’t know Portalez’s last name or how old he was. The 12-year-old knew Portalez had dropped out from a local high school.

Through a phone dump with messages incoming and outgoing on the 12-year-old’s phone, the number located for “Daniel” was reportedly registered to Portalez.

The girl attended a forensic interview on Nov. 20, 2019, and reported the same as her initial outcry with more detail, the affidavit stated. The girl reported Portalez would pick her up down the street from her residence in his silver car.

ECSO finally located Portalez and had been trying to contact him after being able to locate his last name and location as of August 2020, the affidavit stated. Portalez returned an ECSO call on Aug. 19.

Portalez reportedly first denied knowing the 12-year-old. After he was told ECSO had a copy of the video with him and the girl having sexual intercourse and text log, he said he remembered her. Portalez didn’t deny sexually assaulting the girl. He wanted to know what the process was going to be.

Portalez had one bond totaling $50,000 and he posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.