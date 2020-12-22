  • December 22, 2020

Man charged with sexually assault 5-year-old, 2-year-old girls

Man charged with sexually assault 5-year-old, 2-year-old girls

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 1:16 pm

Odessa American

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old sister.

Michael Antonio Partida was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (family violence), a first-degree felony.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 3:28 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of N. Fortune 500 Avenue in reference to a possible sexual assault, an ECSO probable cause affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly made contact with the victim’s mother who stated that her 5-year-old daughter made an outcry that her male roommate had inappropriately touched her. The male roommate was identified as Partida.

ECSO investigators conducted a forensic interview with the 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old sister, the affidavit stated. The 5-year-old girl and the 2-year-old girl each detailed to investigators that Partida had sexually assaulted each of them.

After the forensic interviews, a SANE exam was reportedly given to the 5-year-old girl and the 2-year-old girl that provided evidence.

Partida was contacted by ECSO and he provided a voluntary statement to which he denied any physical contact with the 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl, the affidavit stated.

A few days later on Dec. 11, Partida reportedly contacted ECSO. Partida admitted against his own penal interest that he did in fact sexually assault the 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl.

Partida was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 16, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $300,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 1:16 pm.

