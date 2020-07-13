Man charged with sexual assault of young relative

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed an 8-year-old girl stated a 49-year-old male relative sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

The sexual assaults reportedly started in April and ended May 31 after the 8-year-old returned from a trip with McDowell and his wife.

During a forensics interview, the girl stated McDowell, who owns RV parks in Gardendale, has ATVs on the RV property. The girl detailed when the relative’s wife would have to work that she and McDowell would go ride ATVs.

The girl reportedly detailed during the interview that Bobby McDowell would sit behind her and put his left hand down the top of her shorts under her underwear. The girl reported that McDowell told her he could get into a lot of trouble if she ever told anyone.

The girl also stated the relative and his wife would take her and her little sister to the lakes, the affidavit stated. The girl stated he had jet skies. The girl stated he would sit in the middle of the jet ski and put her in the front of him and put her little sister behind him.

The ECSO affidavit detailed the girl stated during the interview that he would put his left hand down her bikini bathing suit bottom. McDowell would reportedly use his right hand to help her press the gas button and she would steer. McDowell’s hand would reportedly move around until they would stop riding the jet skies.

A couple of weeks before the outcry, the girl reportedly detailed that McDowell was putting his hand on her a lot and she didn’t like it and she wanted it to stop. She didn’t stop crying until another family member at the lake asked her what was wrong and she told her that he keeps inappropriately touching her and she can’t take it anymore.

The other family member made the girl tell the relative’s wife what she told her and the woman confronted her husband at which time he apologized.

McDowell and his wife reportedly took the girl and her sister home and told the girl’s parents. Bobby McDowell reportedly cried, apologized and stated he didn’t know why he was doing that.

ECSO attempted numerous times to contact McDowell, but he didn’t answer the phone calls or allow contact at his residence. His wife also hasn’t been contacted.

Bobby McDowell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, a jail employee stated over the phone. McDowell had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Saturday.

According to healthgrades.com, McDowell is a family nurse practitioner in Odessa. Madison Tate, the director of marketing and communications at Odessa Regional Medical Center, stated in an email “Bobby McDowell is employed by Schumacher Clinical Partners - not ORMC - and all his privileges have been suspended.”