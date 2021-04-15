Man charged with setting wife’s house on fire

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 46-year-old man dumped gasoline on his wife’s house, lit it on fire and then dumped it on his wife and tried to light her on fire.

Kelly Joe Wooten was charged with arson causing bodily injury or death (a first-degree felony) and violating a protective order (a third-degree felony).

The reported incident happened around 4:36 p.m. April 8 in the 2800 block of Robertson Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Dispatch reportedly received a 911 call from Racheal Lokey. Dispatch stated it could hear Lokey yelling stop. Lokey reported to dispatch that Wooten dumped gasoline on the house and lit it on fire. Lokey also reported that Wooten also dumped gasoline on her and tried to burn her alive.

Lokey also reported to dispatch that Wooten also threatened to burn her car, the affidavit stated. Lokey reported that Wooten left the gas can at the scene and he fled southbound in the alley and westbound on University Boulevard. Lokey reported that her husband Wooten was arrested recently and got out of jail after having assaulted her and several officers and jailers.

Wooten was arrested and charged on March 28 with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony, two counts of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, assault (family violence), a class A misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 29, had five bonds totaling $84,000 and posted bail on April 5, jail records show.

When officers arrived at the scene on April 8, they contacted Lokey in front of the residence, the affidavit stated. Lokey was visibly distraught and in physical pain. She was complaining that her back area was burning and kept complaining of physical pain and burning.

Lokey had a visible bodily injury on the right side of her back and right shoulder area that appeared to be consistent with having been burned similar to a bad sunburn in that area of her body. Officers could smell a chemical odor that they recognized as gasoline and smoke combination from something having just been burned.

The residence is reportedly a single wide mobile home. Officers saw that the area around the front door and porch was burned and still smelled strongly of fresh burning. Officers saw a new red gas can with the lid off on the front porch and the lid and nozzle were on the ground near the porch.

Officers saw a burnt shirt on the porch steps and a burnt handkerchief on the ground next to the porch, the affidavit stated. The residence only has a front door and no other entry or exit points on the residence other than windows.

Lokey reportedly appeared to be in a state of shock and she kept repeating “he tried killing me.”

Lokey stated that Wooten showed up at the residence with this new gas can full of gas that she hadn’t seen before threatening to burn her car, the affidavit detailed. Lokey reported that she was in the doorway of the residence that Wooten poured gas all over the front of the residence around the doorway and poured gasoline onto her and then lit the gasoline and residence on fire with a blue lighter. Lokey reported that a fire started and she turned and the fire burned her back and shoulder area.

Lokey reportedly recorded video which was reviewed and showed Wooten walking toward her vehicle with the gas can and then back up onto the porch with the gas can and a blue lighter in his hand. Lokey is heard begging Wooten to get away from her and that he is scaring her and him stating “I’ll burn it all down,” before appearing to pour gas and light the house on fire.

While officers were at the scene, Lokey received several text messages from Wooten which included him indicating a request for her to lie to police and not to tell them that it was him, the affidavit stated.

Wooten was reportedly found fleeing the area on foot a short time later. Wooten had minor injuries from being burned by the fire as well. He was also still in possession of the blue lighter.

Wooten was interviewed by detectives and made a statement against his penal interests in which he reported that he poured gasoline on the residence and lit it on fire, the affidavit detailed.

Wooten was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April 9, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $550,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The Odessa American requested this probable cause affidavit and police report at 10:18 a.m. April 12 and received it at 9:42 a.m. April 15.