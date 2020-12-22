  • December 22, 2020

Man charged with running over woman - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with running over woman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 1:10 pm

Man charged with running over woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he purposely swerved into oncoming traffic and ran over a 38-year-old woman in West Odessa.

Humberto Polanco Jr. was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Deputies responded to a pedestrian accident at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the block of 10500 W. 16th Street, a press release detailed.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found 38-year-old Veronica Carillo lying dead in the roadway. The next of kin has been notified.

Investigation showed that a black in color SUV was traveling East on 16th Street where the driver, later identified as Polanco, purposely swerved into the westbound lane and struck Carillo walking in the roadway, which caused her death, the press release stated.

Polanco reportedly left the scene. He was later located, arrested and booked into the Andrews County Jail. He has one bond totaling $250,000.

The investigation continues.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 1:10 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
67°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: SSW at 15mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 24°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 57°/Low 30°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 34°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]