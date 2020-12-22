Man charged with running over woman

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he purposely swerved into oncoming traffic and ran over a 38-year-old woman in West Odessa.

Humberto Polanco Jr. was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Deputies responded to a pedestrian accident at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the block of 10500 W. 16th Street, a press release detailed.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found 38-year-old Veronica Carillo lying dead in the roadway. The next of kin has been notified.

Investigation showed that a black in color SUV was traveling East on 16th Street where the driver, later identified as Polanco, purposely swerved into the westbound lane and struck Carillo walking in the roadway, which caused her death, the press release stated.

Polanco reportedly left the scene. He was later located, arrested and booked into the Andrews County Jail. He has one bond totaling $250,000.

The investigation continues.