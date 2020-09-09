Man charged with recording underneath women’s dresses at Walmart

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly recorded women underneath their dresses while at Walmart.

Donald Porter was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened around 2:38 p.m. June 6 at the Walmart located at 2450 Loop 338, the Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. Porter was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show.

Officers reportedly saw video of Porter recording underneath two women’s dresses. Porter was found in the cosmetics department.

One of the women stated she would like to press charges, the affidavit stated. The woman stated she didn’t know what Porter was doing until officers approached her. The woman stated she didn’t give consent for Porter to record or take a picture.

Porter had one bond totaling $7,500 and posted bail on Monday.