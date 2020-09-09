  • September 9, 2020

Man charged with recording underneath women’s dresses at Walmart - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with recording underneath women’s dresses at Walmart

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 1:39 pm

Man charged with recording underneath women’s dresses at Walmart oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly recorded women underneath their dresses while at Walmart.

Donald Porter was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened around 2:38 p.m. June 6 at the Walmart located at 2450 Loop 338, the Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. Porter was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show.

Officers reportedly saw video of Porter recording underneath two women’s dresses. Porter was found in the cosmetics department.

One of the women stated she would like to press charges, the affidavit stated. The woman stated she didn’t know what Porter was doing until officers approached her. The woman stated she didn’t give consent for Porter to record or take a picture.

Porter had one bond totaling $7,500 and posted bail on Monday.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 1:39 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
51°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: N at 17mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 49°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 55°
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 75°/Low 62°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]