Man charged with racing with children in car

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 27-year-old man was street racing at speeds more than 100 mph while two children in the car.

Kenneth Little was charged with two counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony, racing on highway, a class B misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 3200 block of W. 2nd Street, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw a Chevrolet Camaro and a black truck traveling west as both vehicles were seen knowingly participating in a speed competition or contest or drag race.

Both vehicles were seen traveling side-by-side in excess speeds of more than 100 mph, the affidavit stated. The posted speed limit was 55 mph. The speed was confirmed by certified pacing and radar.

Officers reportedly initiated a traffic stop on the Camaro in the 6200 block of West I-20 as the vehicle was traveling in excess speeds of more than 100 mph, conducting unsafe lane changes and failing to signal lane changes.

The traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 107 on West I-20, the affidavit stated. The driver was identified as Little and the officers saw two juveniles in the vehicle as one was sitting in the passenger seat and the other was in the back seat. Both juveniles didn’t have any sort of booster or car seat.

Little was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had four bonds totaling $16,000 and posted bail on Nov. 14, jail records show.