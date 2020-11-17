  • November 17, 2020

Man charged with racing with children in car - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with racing with children in car

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 1:47 pm

Man charged with racing with children in car oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 27-year-old man was street racing at speeds more than 100 mph while two children in the car.

Kenneth Little was charged with two counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony, racing on highway, a class B misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 3200 block of W. 2nd Street, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw a Chevrolet Camaro and a black truck traveling west as both vehicles were seen knowingly participating in a speed competition or contest or drag race.

Both vehicles were seen traveling side-by-side in excess speeds of more than 100 mph, the affidavit stated. The posted speed limit was 55 mph. The speed was confirmed by certified pacing and radar.

Officers reportedly initiated a traffic stop on the Camaro in the 6200 block of West I-20 as the vehicle was traveling in excess speeds of more than 100 mph, conducting unsafe lane changes and failing to signal lane changes.

The traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 107 on West I-20, the affidavit stated. The driver was identified as Little and the officers saw two juveniles in the vehicle as one was sitting in the passenger seat and the other was in the back seat. Both juveniles didn’t have any sort of booster or car seat.

Little was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had four bonds totaling $16,000 and posted bail on Nov. 14, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 1:47 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 50°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 52°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]