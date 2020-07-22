Man charged with pushing pregnant girlfriend

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend to the ground.

Daniel Fidel Suchil was charged with assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony, and assault causing bodily injury (family member), a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 9:52 p.m. July 19 in the area of Field Street and Meadow Avenue, the Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Sapphire Mojica, reportedly told police that her boyfriend, Suchil, had pushed her to the ground and caused the back of her head to swell. Police saw an injury to the back of her head.

Mojica stated that when Suchil pushed her to the ground that it resulted in juries to her legs, the affidavit stated. Police saw fresh scrapes to her left knee area and they saw it to be slightly bleeding.

Mojica reportedly told police that she was five months with Suchil’s child. Mojica was asked if Suchil knew she was pregnant and she stated that Suchil knew. Suchil reportedly made the remark the child wasn’t his due to her cheating on him.

Suchil was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.