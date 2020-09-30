Man charged with punching, slapping pregnant girlfriend

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of punching, slapping and dragging his girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant at the time by the hair, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Justin Alvarado was charged with assault on a pregnant individual (family violence), a third-degree felony.

OPD responded to an assault victim, identified as Miera Shatori, on Aug. 8 at the Ashford Odessa Square apartments located at 222 N. Dixie Boulevard, the affidavit stated.

Shatori reportedly told officers that her boyfriend, Alvarado, assaulted her on Aug. 8 at the Wildwood Apartments located at 2201 Westwood Drive.

Shatori stated Alvarado punched and slapped her multiple times over the face, left arm and left leg, the affidavit stated. Alvarado grabbed Shatori by the hair and dragged her through the apartment.

Shatori reportedly had multiple bruises, which was consistent with being struck on the face, left arm and left leg. Shatori stated she was 8 months pregnant with Alvarado’s daughter.

Alvarado was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Tuesday.