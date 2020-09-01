  • September 1, 2020

Man charged with punching, kicking, choking woman - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with punching, kicking, choking woman

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 12:05 pm

Man charged with punching, kicking, choking woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 31-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman to the point where she needed to go to Medical Center Hospital.

John Holett was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched Aug. 7 to MCH about an assault victim, an OPD affidavit stated. Officers made contact with the victim, identified as Kaylee Brown, who stated that on Aug. 6 she was hanging out at a game room with Holett near the area of West 14th Street and North County Road West.

Brown reportedly told officers that Holett was her friend but they had an intimate relationship in the past.

Brown stated she walked outside the game room to get her purse when Holett grabbed her and threw her in the vehicle, the affidavit stated. Brown stated he got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and took off driving north on North County Road West.

Brown reportedly detailed to officers that Holett was striking her in the face with a closed fist and busted the inside of her upper lip open. Brown also stated after he grabbed her by the neck with his hand and applied pressure that she nearly passed out.

Brown stated that Holett stopped in the area of W. 22nd Street and North County Road West and that’s when Holett exited the vehicle, walked to the passenger side with a pocket knife and she saw that he had cut himself on the wrist, the affidavit stated.

Brown reportedly told officers that Holett grabbed her and pulled her out of the vehicle and threw her to the ground. Brown stated that Holett got on top of her and started punching her with a closed fist and then he started kicking her in the stomach.

Brown had scrapes on her right forearm, cuts and scrapes on her legs and red marks around her neck, the affidavit stated. All of Brown’s injuries were photographed.

Holett was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Aug. 28, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

