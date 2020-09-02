  • September 2, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 4:41 pm

Man charged with punching, choking girlfriend

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly punched his girlfriend in the face and choked her with a headlock.

Gustavo Galvez Landa was charged with assault by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 7:06 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of West Westridge Drive in West Odessa, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Dolores Arme, reportedly told deputies that her boyfriend had assaulted her and placed her into a headlock, which choked her. Arme’s boyfriend was identified as Landa.

Arme stated while she was in Landa’s camper he began assaulting her, the affidavit stated. Arme stated Landa had hit her with both closed fists in the back of her head and face and then he grabbed her in a choke hold.

Landa was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $10,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 4:41 pm.

