  • July 21, 2020

Man charged with punching, choking ex-girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with punching, choking ex-girlfriend

Posted: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:09 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department detailed that a 24-year-old man punched and choked his ex-girlfriend after she moved all of his belongings out of the apartment they were staying in.

Ramiro Leyba was charged with assault with impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

The incident was reported to the Odessa Police Department on July 8 when Reyna Dutchover stated she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Leyba.

Dutchover reportedly told police on the day of the incident she was at home alone and she moved out all of Leyba’s belongings because she no longer wanted him to live with her. Dutchover detailed that Leyba had been living with her for five months.

Dutchover stated that when Leyba came home and saw his belongings on the front porch area he got mad and demanded to be allowed into the apartment, the affidavit stated. Dutchover stated she refused to let him in. Dutchover stated Leyba kicked in the door, made entry into the apartment and assaulted her by punching her on the face and head.

Dutchover also reportedly told police Leyba choked her to the point that she almost passed out. Dutchover stated that soon after the assault ended her family arrived at the apartment and assisted her.

Dutchover had a blackened eye and bruises to her neck area, which is consistent with choking, the affidavit stated.

Leyba was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday and he has two bonds totaling $25,000, jail records show. He was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:09 pm. | Tags: , , ,

