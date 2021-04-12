  • April 12, 2021

Man charged with possession of child pornography - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with possession of child pornography

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 3:39 pm

Man charged with possession of child pornography oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly in possession of multiple forms of child pornography.

Rafael Quintero was charged with four counts of child, a third-degree felony.

A National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip, which was numbered 76591763, was reported on Aug. 16, 2020, at 5:52 a.m. Coordinated Universal Time, which is six hours ahead of Central Time, the affidavit stated. One file of suspected child pornography was uploaded onto Quintero’s Facebook.

On March 2, Quintero reportedly viewed six videos and three pictures of suspected child pornography, which depicted child under the age of 18 at the time of the image of the child. The images showed a child engaging in sexual conduct.

On Dec. 21, 2020, Special Agent Tanya Ruiz used open source information and law enforcement databases and found that Quintero had used an email address on the Facebook account that was reported on the NCMEC CyberTip No. 76591763, the affidavit stated.

Quintero reportedly used the same email address linked to his Facebook account on a Texas Driver’s License application form. Using the Facebook subscriber information along with the open source information associated with the email address Special Agent Ruiz believes that Quintero is the primary suspect associated with uploading six videos and three pictures depicting child pornography onto the Facebook account.

Quintero was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 7, jail records show. He had four bonds totaling $40,000 and posted bail the same day.

Posted in on Monday, April 12, 2021 3:39 pm.

