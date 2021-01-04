Man charged with pointing handgun at girlfriend

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 22-year-old man pointed a handgun at his girlfriend.

Dominique Jefferson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 31 to the Brady Station Apartments located at 4320 E. 53rd St. in reference to an unknown problem, the affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Kiara Watson, reportedly told officers that her boyfriend, identified as Jefferson, picked her up from work. Watson stated that Jefferson was mad and pulled a firearm out, which was later identified as a black Taurus G2C 9mm and told her “let’s see what’s faster, the door or a bullet.”

Officers contacted Jefferson, who was read his Miranda rights, the affidavit stated. Jefferson waived his rights and agreed to talk with officers. Jefferson stated that he did pull the firearm out, but didn’t point it at Watson.

Jefferson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.