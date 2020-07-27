Man charged with pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a woman stated her ex-boyfriend assaulted her multiple times in a span of two months, which included pointing a gun at her.

Theo Justin Hammond, 43, was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and deadly conduct (family violence), a class A misdemeanor.

Rachel Navarrette stated the assaults happened May 17, May 24 and June 24, the affidavit detailed. Navarrette stated she had been in a relationship with Hammond for two years.

Navarrette reportedly told police that on May 17 she returned home to discuss with Hammond about the separation of their relationship. Navarrette stated that Hammond was irate and refused to talk to her. Navarrette stated Hammond grabbed a gun, waived it in the air and pointed the gun at her.

Navarrette submitted a surveillance video clip of the front door of the residence she shared with Hammond and the video showed Hammond exiting the residence and pointing a gun at Navarrette, the affidavit stated. Navarrette also provided medical documents to prove she sought treatment after she was assaulted by Hammond.

Hammond was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was booked into jail at 2:15 a.m. July 25, jail records show. Hammond had two bonds totaling $16,500 and posted bail on July 25.