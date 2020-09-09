Man charged with point handgun at gas station clerk after stealing beer

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 26-year-old man pointed a handgun at a gas station clerk after he stole a 12 pack of beer.

Hector Fuentes was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Quick Track located at 801 N. Golder Ave., the affidavit stated

The complainant, identified as Michael Ponce, reportedly told officers that a white 2016 Ram 2500 with black rims that was lifted pulled into the gas pumps. A man, later identified as Fuentes, wearing a black shirt and red hat walked into the station and went toward the coolers where the alcohol is. Fuentes grabbed a 12 pack of Corona, which was valued at $15.99, and walked toward the entrance.

Fuentes walked past all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the beer and got into his truck, the affidavit stated. Ponce stated he ran after him to get the license plate of the truck.

Fuentes reportedly began to take off and Ponce shouted at him “you have to go back inside and pay for that.” Fuentes stated that Fuentes responded with “what you say” and pointed a black handgun at him and took off.

Through the investigation, officers were able to match facial similarities between a booking photo of the registered owner of the vehicle and the camera footage at the gas station and identified the man as Fuentes, the affidavit stated.

Dispatch reportedly advised at 12:37 a.m. Sept.5 that ECISD police saw the vehicle on Zeneta Avenue. Officers made their way to Zeneta Avenue and saw the vehicle matching the description and license plate was in the 1200 block of Zeneta Avenue.

While officers were waiting for assisting officers to arrive, they saw the headlights illuminate from the vehicle and the passenger side door open, the affidavit stated. Officers made their way to the vehicle and saw Fuentes wearing everything that was seen on the camera footage and began to walk away from the pickup.

In plain view, the handle to a black FN Herstal Belgium cal. 5.7X28 was reportedly seen under the center console. The 12 pack of Corona was also seen in the front right passenger feet area.

Fuentes was read his Miranda rights and he stated he would answer questions, the affidavit stated. Officers asked Fuentes about the robbery and he denied having any involvement. Fuentes stated he had been at his cousin’s house.

Fuentes was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Sept. 5, jail records show.