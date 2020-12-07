  • December 7, 2020

Man charged with point BB gun at another man

Man charged with point BB gun at another man

Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 3:50 pm

Hadyn De La Paz

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a BB gun at another man at a gas station.

Hadyn De La Paz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched in reference with a subject with a gun at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 4 near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and Davidson Street, the affidavit stated.

Officers were also reportedly told that the actor was in a gold 2000 Ford F-150. Officers found the vehicle near the intersection of E. Fourth Street and Muskingum Avenue.

A high risk stop was performed and driver, De La Paz, and his front passenger, Jaden De La Paz, were detained. A black C11 BB gun was found inside the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Gabriel Garza, reportedly told officers that Hadyn De La Paz pointed a black handgun at him after a verbal argument that was escalating to a potential fight at a Valero gas station located at 2000 E. Eighth Street.

Garza completed a live lineup after signing consent and read the terms, the affidavit stated. Garza positively confirmed to officers Hadyn De La Paz was the actor who pointed the gun.

De La Paz was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, December 7, 2020 3:50 pm.

